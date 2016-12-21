17-year-old girl in critical condition after crashing into truck on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A young woman is fighting for her life after her car collided with a box truck this morning on Indy’s east side.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Brookville and Post Roads.

Witnesses say the 17-year-old driver of the car ran the stop light there, and investigators believe she may have been on her way to school. She remains in critical condition.

“We’re getting into weather. Obviously the weather is getting colder, the streets will be getting more icy. So if you need more time to get to your location, it’s imperative that you drive cautiously and slow down so that you don’t get into accidents,” said Officer Aaron Hamer.

The driver of the truck was uninjured. Investigators don’t think drugs, alcohol, or distracted driving played a role in this crash.

