Swanigan’s 32 points, 20 rebounds lead No. 15. Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Caleb Swanigan had a career-best 32 points and 20 rebounds — his fourth consecutive double-double — and No. 15 Purdue defeated Norfolk State 91-45 on Wednesday night, the Boilermakers’ sixth straight victory.

Swanigan, who is averaging 23 points and 15.3 rebounds during the past four games, had 20 points and 14 rebounds in 17 first-half minutes, when the Boilermakers (11-2) built a commanding 53-25 lead over the Spartans (3-10).

A layup by Swanigan with 8:44 remaining gave the Boilermakers a 75-35 lead and established his career high, replacing the 27 points he scored in a March 2016 victory over Wisconsin in Mackey Arena.

Purdue, which also got 14 points and seven rebounds from center Isaac Haas, made 19 of 34 first-half shots (55.9 percent) and outrebounded Norfolk State 26-9 before halftime. Swanigan and Haas were a combined 12 of 14 from the field before intermission and 7 of 9 from the free throw line.