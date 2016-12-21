Police locate man reported missing from Fishers

Posted 3:07 pm, December 21, 2016, by , Updated at 06:01PM, December 21, 2016
Jack Terwilliger (Photo courtesy of Fishers police)

Update: Fishers police say Jack Terwilliger was found safe.

Original story:

FISHERS, Ind.– The Fishers Police Department is searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Jack Terwilliger, 80, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. at the Walmart located at East 131st Street and Ambleside Drive. He was wearing a puffy blue and gold Notre Dame jacket and walking a gray Maltese dog.

Anyone with information about Terwilliger’s location is asked to call 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

