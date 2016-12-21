× No bail for former USA Gymnastics doctor jailed on child pornography charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan doctor who worked for USA Gymnastics will remain jailed on child pornography charges after an FBI agent said at least 37,000 images and videos were discovered.

Federal Magistrate Ray Kent says Larry Nassar is the “worst” kind of danger. Nassar’s lawyer had requested electronic monitoring at home.

FBI agent Rod Charles testified Wednesday about the evidence at Nassar’s home in Holt. Nassar was indicted last week.

Separately, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting a girl at his home between 1998 and 2005.

Nassar faces at least four lawsuits alleging he assaulted female athletes while they were undergoing treatments. The latest was filed Wednesday in Los Angeles by former Michigan State University softball player Tiffany Thomas Lopez. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name potential sex assault victims, but Lopez has spoken publicly.