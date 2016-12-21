Prosecutor discusses Richmond Hill case after Monserrate Shirley receives maximum sentence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry is giving new insight into prosecuting the deadly Richmond Hill explosion case as the last of five co-conspirators will be sentenced in the coming days.

Curry started by thanking the residents of the Richmond Hill neighborhood whom he called victims of a conspiracy. He thanked them for their patience in bringing this to a resolution over the last four years.

He also talked about the work it took to take this case to trial and the expenses involved.

For Mark Leonard, the mastermind, the cost of the trial was $63,000. 175 witnesses were called over the course of 6 weeks.

For his brother Bob Leonard, 162 witnesses were called over the course of 5 weeks at a trial cost of $51,000.

Homeowner Monserrate Shirley learned her sentence yesterday. Marion County Judge Sheila Carlisle handed down 50 years in prison—the maximum sentence—for her role in the deadly explosion.

The sentence came after two days of testimony. The judge heard emotional statements from neighbors who lost their homes and also from the families of Jennifer and Dion Longworth, Shirley’s former neighbors and the couple killed by the blast.

Taking into account time-served and good-time credit, Shirley could serve just 21-years of the 50-year sentence.

Only one co-conspirator in the case is left to be sentenced. The fifth and final suspect in the plot, Glenn Hults, will be sentenced next Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Curry also said he never expected this case to last four years, but he's glad there will finally be a resolution by the end of the month.

"The resolution to these cases is yet another significant step in holding those responsible for this tragedy accountable for their actions. While we move toward the anticipated conclusion of this criminal matter after four years of prosecution, we also bear in mind the loss suffered by the families of Dion and Jennifer Longworth and all of those who suffered injury, loss and trauma as a result of this senseless criminal act," Curry said.