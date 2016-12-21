× INDOT to track Santa’s travels on its Social Media Pages

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation will again promote safe travels this holiday season by tracking the movements of Santa Claus through Indiana on social media. Kris Kringle will pass Indiana landmarks, visit with INDOT staff and share travel tips he picks up on his long trip around the state.

Children who wish to participate should first ask their parents for permission or assistance, and look on the pages listed below for posts tagged #SantaStopsIN. Saint Nick is predicted to enter the state starting at 6 p.m. Eastern on Dec. 24 and spend a half hour in each of INDOT’s six regional districts in the order listed below.

6 p.m. Seymour District

www.facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast

www.twitter.com/INDOTSoutheast

6:30 p.m. Greenfield District

www.facebook.com/INDOTEastCentral

www.twitter.com/INDOTEast

7 p.m. Fort Wayne District

www.facebook.com/INDOTNortheast

www.twitter.com/INDOTNortheast

7:30 p.m. LaPorte District

www.facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest

www.twitter.com/INDOTNorthwest

8 p.m. Crawfordsville District

www.facebook.com/INDOTWestCentral

www.twitter.com/INDOT_WCentral

8:30 p.m. Vincennes District

www.facebook.com/INDOTVincennesDistrict

www.twitter.com/INDOTSouthwest