Suspect in custody after hitting IMPD squad car, attempting to flee scene

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman is in custody after crashing into an IMPD squad car on the city’s northeast side Wednesday morning and then attempting to flee the scene.

The crash occurred near 38th Street and North Franklin Road around 6:15 a.m.

The suspect vehicle was coming out of a nearby neighborhood as the IMPD car headed eastbound on 38th Street. The suspect didn’t stop and the two cars collided.

The suspect then got out of her car and ran back into the neighborhood with her young child to her mother’s home. Officers were able to track her down and she is now in custody.

Medics were called to the scene to treat her for minor injuries.

The intersection at 38th Street and North Franklin Road was closed during the investigation, but it has since reopened.