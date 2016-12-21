× Franklin police investigate threat directed at high school teacher

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin police are investigating a threat this morning that was directed at a high school teacher.

Early this morning, around 6 a.m. a teacher at Franklin Community High School received an email from an anonymous person making some kind of threat to the school.

At that time, the school issued a “Code Red.” Code Red does not shut down the school, but it creates a controlled entry so only students and teachers can enter.

Students were taken to a secure area, like the auditorium or gym, instead of going to classrooms.

Franklin police were notified about the threat and county units assisted.

The police presence at the school caused confusion among some parents and students, and some parents decided to let their kids stay home instead of going to the school.

Sometime afterward, students were released to their classrooms.

Franklin Police Chief Timothy O’Sullivan says the threat is not credible, but they are investigating it seriously and trying to find out who sent the email.

Final exams are today and O’Sullivan believes the school will allow students to make up their final exams if their parents allowed them to not attend.

Franklin police will have units at the school today as the investigation continues.

At this point, the main focus is finding the source of the anonymous threat. The threat was not specific, so O’Sullivan can’t say what the person threatened to do.

Franklin Community Schools released the following statement: