Four Day Ray Brewing focuses on substance over style in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. - Four Day Ray's logic is simple: Flavor over fashion, substance over style! The craft brewery is located in the Fisher's Nickel Plate District and serves high-quality brews and eats.

"Four Day Ray is actually a slang term for a rail employee that calls off work for one day a week. We like celebrating the three day weekend," says owner Brian Graham.

Four Day Ray Brewing draws inspiration from their location in the Nickel Plate District in Fishers with railroad-inspired decor.

"We are in a prime location to be the central hub for everything. It’s a laid back casual atmosphere," says Graham.

The all-in-one brewery and scratch kitchen offers handcrafted beers along with savory foods. It's a family-friendly spot but there are areas just for adults.

"A lot of our beers are lower than seven percent. You can come in and still not feel totally trashed," explains Graham.

4 Things You Need to Know about Four Day Ray Brewing

Brittany Smith from Yelp Indy says the online reviews about Four Day Ray Brewing also highlight the food, including the wild mushroom risotto complete with Asiago and pork belly.

"One of the things you won’t expect about a brewery restaurant like Four Day Ray is that they have ice cream made in house. It changes every few days. The 'Fudgecuterie' platter goes beautifully with their coffee beer," says Smith.

Chef Andrew Miller works with the brewers to find ways to put Four Day Ray beer into the food.

"Beer is food. When you add the two together they just go well," Graham adds.

Four Day Ray Brewing is offering a holiday gift card special - For every $100 spent, customers get a $25 gift card.

