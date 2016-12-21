× Winter has officially begun, but we’re talking a wet and warm Christmas this year

The arctic air has departed, now we’re looking at seasonal highs today. We’ll reach 39 under a partly cloudy sky this afternoon.

The weather will be pleasant for Lights at the Brickyard tonight! Gates are open from 6-9pm.

Our weather stays pretty quiet through the end of the work week. Today, tomorrow and Friday will be mostly dry.

We could see a little wintry mix develop Friday evening north of I-70, but the storms that will impact us this weekend will deliver mostly rain.

Rain will be spotty on Saturday and and Sunday. Neither day will be a washout. Rain continues into Monday and Monday will be the WETTEST.

Over that 3 day period, we’ll receive close to 1″ of rain. Most of that will fall on Monday.

We warm up nicely for the holiday weekend, with high temperatures well above average. Seasonal highs return for the middle of next week.