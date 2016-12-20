Westfield city leaders release plans for $200 million downtown development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFIELD, Ind. - Westfield city leaders and a local developer are working on plans to bring a more than $200 million development to the heart of downtown Westfield that could provide more than 1,000 new jobs.

The project is called the Grand Millennium Center and will be located on 66 acres southeast of the US 31 and SR 32 intersection.

“We think we are on the right track with what’s happening in Westfield," Westfield Mayor Andy Cook said. "This development makes a real statement that said, 'hey guys, this downtown development is unique and extremely attractive.'”

Mayor Cook said this development will fit in well with the city's comprehensive plan and will also compliment the $30 million dollar investment happening right now at the Grand Junction Park in downtown Westfield.

Cook said all of this development was made possible by the completion of the US 31 corridor north of I-465, explaining the city couldn't do much planning when they weren't sure how that intersection was going to turn out.

“It is opening up a whole new world of opportunities for Westfield along that corridor," Cook said.

EdgeRock Development's Managing Director Birch Dalton is the master developer for the project. He said he's excited how this will fit in with other projects currently going on in the city including Grand Junction and the Riverview Health site.

“I’m just filling in where people have thought through pretty good plans," Dalton said.

Dalton's plan for the site include hotels, a YMCA, offices and even a convention center. Dalton said he hopes the development can attract a company to relocate its corporate headquarters to the site as well.

“If a corporate headquarters lands here you could have 1000 plus jobs just from one user," Dalton said. "But the high demand of the convention center, hotels, fitness area and so forth, you know you’re going to see a big economic driver and hundreds of jobs over the years.”

This project is still in the planning phase and has to be approved by the Westfield City Council.

There will be opportunities for public input on the project in January.