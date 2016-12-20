× Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Bloomington police are investigating a deadly stabbing.

Police say the incident occurred at an apartment complex at 3310 Odell Drive around 1:45 p.m.

A 46-year-old man was found suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to IU Bloominton Health Hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police Kenneth Hawkins, 48, stabbed the victim during a domestic disturbance.

Police located Hawkins and took him into custody without incident. Based on witness statement and his own admissions, he was charged with homicide, intimidation with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.