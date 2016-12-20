× IU police investigate report of man with gun on campus, find no weapon

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Police investigated a report of a person with a gun on Indiana University’s Bloomington campus Tuesday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a gun near Union Street Apartments at 10th Street and Union Street. A student said he saw a man wearing a brown jacket and holding a handgun in his right hand.

The student said the man tried to hide the gun by placing it behind his back.

IU police were able to find a person matching the description on security cameras. The suspect was not holding a gun at that time. Although no weapon was seen, an emergency notification was sent to campus to alert students and staff of a potential threat.

Officers searched the area but no one matching the description of the suspect was found. The initial report was the only one that came in.

After an investigation, students and staff were informed that there was no longer an imminent threat and normal activities resumed.

During further investigation, officers identified a person who entered Pine Hall near the time of the complaint. Officers went to that apartment and found a person matching the description. The individual was as a non-student visiting someone on campus.

The person told police he was hiding a marijuana cigarette, not a gun. A search was conducted of the property and vehicle.

Police did not say if any charges had been filed in connection with this incident.