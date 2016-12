× Black ice scattered over much of I-65 caused 3 crashes in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Slick spots scattered throughout much of I-65 in both directions caused issues for drivers Tuesday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, they worked three accidents in the southbound lanes from Lebanon all the way down to the I-865 dogleg. There were no serious injuries reported.

Police urged drivers to be cautious this morning.