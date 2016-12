INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested two people after a chase on the southwest side on Tuesday.

IMPD says they received a call about a stolen vehicle at Southport Road and Emerson Avenue early this morning.

Officers say they tried to stop the truck, but the driver sped away.

Police were eventually able to catch up to the truck when stop sticks took out all four tires.

The driver and the passenger were arrested. No word yet on the suspects’ names.