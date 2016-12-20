× Indianapolis Animal Care Services waives adoption fees through Christmas Eve

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is waiving all adoption fees until Christmas Eve to help their cats and dogs find families this holiday season.

The shelter is waiving all adoption fees Tuesday, December 20, through Saturday, December 24. That’s right, $0 adoption fees when you donate an item from IACS’s Amazon wish list!

Wish list items include pet food, dog treats, toys, cleaning supplies and more.

Adoption fees, normally $60, include animal spay or neuter, micro-chip and vaccinations. IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl believes waiving fees for a limited time will help clear the shelter before the holidays. “All of our cats and dogs deserve to be in a home for the holiday season, sleeping in warm beds, surrounded by family and not alone in a kennel,” says Trennepohl.

Despite taking in 180 more animals than this time last year, IACS continues to raise its live release rate. So far in 2016, 80 percent of all animals leave the shelter alive, as compared to 75 percent this time in 2015. A 90 percent live release rate is considered to be no kill.

All adoptable cats and dogs from IACS are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, and vaccinated. Currently, animals come with a month of free pet insurance.

The days and hours to adopt are December 20, 21, and 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The shelter is located at 2600 South Harding Street, Indianapolis, 46221.