IMPD searching for suspect in connection with rape on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a mid-September rape case.

Police were called to Carriage House Apartments, located in the 5600 block of Whitcomb Terrace on the city’s west side, on a report of a rape on Sept. 19.

The 26-year-old victim said she was walking east on Whitcomb Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. when she was approached from behind by a Hispanic man who then sexually assaulted her.

The victim yelled for help, spun around and hit the man with her elbow. After spotting an IMPD car, the suspect ran off.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s with a short beard and black hair with the sides shaved, muscular build, 5’2″-5’3″. He was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Fernando Cervantes at 317-327-8371, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), 800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at http://www.CrimeTips.org. Information given through Crime Stoppers is considered anonymous.