Here's how you can report potholes in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– With winter weather in full force in central Indiana, potholes are now starting to pop up.

Potholes form when water in the pavement freezes and then thaws. Cars then drive over the pavement, causing it to crumble.

Crews work to fix the issues, but rely on tips from residents to let them know where potholes are.

If you live in Marion County, report a pothole by contacting the Mayor’s Action Center via phone at (317) 327-4622 or online here.

Greenwood residents can report potholes here. Those in Franklin can visit the city’s action center to submit a request.

Carmel residents can submit a request for by contacting the city’s street department at (317) 733-2001. People in Fishers can report potholes via the City of Fishers Request Tracker.

Noblesville residents are asked to submit requests through the city’s action center.

For county roads in Hamilton County, requests for road maintenance can be submitted through the Hamilton County Highway Department.

For state roads, interstates and highways, submit pothole locations through the Indiana Department of Transportation’s online report a concern form. Drivers can also call INDOT’s East Central District at (855) 463-6848 or via email eastcentralin@indot.in.gov.