Bill Gates was her secret Santa, and it was as awesome as you’d think

Be prepared. Your Secret Santa will probably disappoint you this year, cause your Secret Santa isn’t Bill Gates.

A Reddit user named Aerrix says the world’s richest man — worth a cool $75 billion, in case you’ve forgotten — sent her gifts last week through Reddit’s Secret Santa Gift exchange.

The gifts were awesome, and she was a little bit excited about it. We know this because about half of the words in a post she wrote about it were in all caps.

Aerrix wrote of getting a mysterious box — a “freakin’ HUGE BOX,” she called it — of opening it and seeing a picture of Gates in a Santa hat on top, of calling her husband and blurting out the news — “BILL GATES IS MY FREAKIN SANTA!!!!!!!” — and of course, going through and unwrapping these gifts of pure joy.

She loved them, because Gates, the Microsoft founder and philanthropist, did his homework. You see, Aerrix loves stuff like video games and the Legend of Zelda. It says so on her Reddit Gifts profile page, which Gates obviously read, because he loaded her up with all kinds of goodies like:

the matching Zelda mittens for her and her dog …

and the Minecraft edition Xbox One (with three wireless controllers) …

and the Harry Potter slippers …

and the Cajun cookbooks (because she’s from southern Louisiana and hasn’t forgotten her roots) …

and a Legend of Zelda master sword (it’s made out of paper) …

and the photoshopped picture of Aerrix, her husband and Gates in a cute as pie Zelda frame.

But Gates wasn’t done, she wrote. He also made a donation in her name to code.org, which helps students learn about computer science.

“Which is AWESOME because it’s something near and dear to my heart as my husband is a programmer and my brother has a degree in computer science!” she wrote.

This Secret Santa stuff is nothing new for Gates though. He’s has been doing this since at least 2013.

And he’s not the only celebrity doing the Santa thing. Other celebs like Alyssa Milano and Snoop Dogg have also taken part in Reddit’s Secret Santa exchange.

So it makes you wonder for next year … is Warren Buffett on Reddit?