× Winter begins with a warmup

Winter official begins at 5:44am Wednesday. After two days with lows near zero and highs below freezing, temperatures were more bearable on Tuesday and warmer weather will be the rule for the rest of the week. Expect sunny, dry weather on Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance for flurries on Thursday. We’ll get a break from precipitation on Friday and we’ll have a daily chance for rain from Saturday through Monday.

Low temperatures will not be as cold overnight.

For the drive to work expect temperatures to reach into the 20s.

Windchill will not be as severe Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will rise above freezing for each of the next four days.

A rain/snow mix will change to rain on Saturday morning and rain is likely through Monday.