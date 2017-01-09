-
Orlando police officer killed, sheriff’s deputy dies during manhunt for killer
-
Foreigner to perform at Klipsch Music Center as part of 40th anniversary tour
-
Storm topples iconic tunnel tree in northern California
-
Mayor Hogsett announces The Valley as Indy’s ‘Neighborhood of the Month’ for January 2017
-
North Korea sends message to Trump amid threat to fire missile ‘at any time’
-
-
Butler fined $5K for court storming after Villanova win – but money will go to good cause
-
Man arrested after chase on south side involving stolen vehicle
-
Manager of Fortville car dealership accused of forging loan documents, corrupt business influence
-
Columbus police make arrest after woman texts 911 to report domestic disturbance
-
Boss closes company for one week to take all 800 employees on Caribbean cruise
-
-
Logansport woman arrested on attempted murder charge after weekend stabbing
-
We get near 60 this week but the warmth will be accompanied with wet weather
-
‘La La Land’ sweeps 74th Golden Globes on record night